Open Menu

Five Vehicles Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Five vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The district administration impounded five vehicles over illegal installation

of gas cylinders.

Assistant Commissioner and Secretary RTA Muhammad Tahir conducted a crackdown

at the city’s main bus terminal with the police.

The authorities also raided a gas refilling shop but the shopkeeper managed to escape.

He emphasized that no compromises would be made on public safety and vowed to continue

the crackdown against violators.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

1 hour ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

2 hours ago
 Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

2 hours ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

3 hours ago
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan