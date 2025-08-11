Five vehicles impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The district administration impounded five vehicles over illegal installation

of gas cylinders.

Assistant Commissioner and Secretary RTA Muhammad Tahir conducted a crackdown

at the city’s main bus terminal with the police.

The authorities also raided a gas refilling shop but the shopkeeper managed to escape.

He emphasized that no compromises would be made on public safety and vowed to continue

the crackdown against violators.