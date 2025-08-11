Five Vehicles Impounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The district administration impounded five vehicles over illegal installation
of gas cylinders.
Assistant Commissioner and Secretary RTA Muhammad Tahir conducted a crackdown
at the city’s main bus terminal with the police.
The authorities also raided a gas refilling shop but the shopkeeper managed to escape.
He emphasized that no compromises would be made on public safety and vowed to continue
the crackdown against violators.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..
ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat provides services in 198 emergencies last week3 minutes ago
-
Five vehicles impounded3 minutes ago
-
Expanding CCTV system, aims to further improve the law & order situation in the city3 minutes ago
-
Distt admin joins minorities in celebrations of National Minorities Day13 minutes ago
-
Qawwali night at Alhamra13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 343,500 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Badminton match held in Larkana as part of Marka e Haq13 minutes ago
-
Water storage pond project inspected in Tank13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 handles 123 emergencies in a week23 minutes ago
-
Rally in connection with Independence day, Marka-e-Haq day held43 minutes ago
-
Independence Day festivities in Gujrat1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to minorities’ rights: Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago