Expanding CCTV system, aims to further improve the law & order situation in the city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Larkana Police have initiated the installation of additional CCTV cameras at the city's entry and exit points, markets, and areas surrounding financial institutions on Monday.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry, the process of installing advanced CCTV cameras has begun under the supervision of CCTV Section Incharge Riaz Ahmed Bhutto, aiming to enhance crime control in key areas, including markets and financial zones.

During this phase, a team of experts and police officers visited crucial entry and exit points as well as various other locations, identifying potential spots where additional CCTV cameras could be installed to effectively curb criminal activities.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry stated that expanding the CCTV system aims to further improve the law-and-order situation in the city, closely monitor the movement of criminal elements, and enhance police efficiency.

He emphasized that the use of modern technology has become indispensable in line with current demands, and all aspects of the CCTV installation process have been thoroughly reviewed before proceeding with further steps.

The SSP added that no system can be complete without public cooperation and urged citizens to play their full role in making this initiative successful.