Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Provides Services In 198 Emergencies Last Week
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The district’s emergency service of Lakki Marwat-Rescue 1122 tackled 198 emergencies over the last week.
Giving details, the spokesman says that total emergencies include 161 medical emergencies, 12 road accidents, 15 fighting or bullet injuries-related incidents and one fire eruption incident.
He said that during these emergencies 185 patients were safely shifted to hospitals while providing them first aid on the spot.
He said that the services received a total of 3304 emergency calls, out of which 1933 were irrelevant or fake calls, he added.
The rescue service also successfully handled 57 emergency incidents in which patients were shifted from district to another district.
During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said a total of 59 patients were benefited or rescued.
