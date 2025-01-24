FJWU-BIC startups shine at Centaurus Mall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Fatima Jinnah Women University Business Incubation Center (FJWU-BIC) successfully organized a start-ups product display at Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, providing a platform for young women entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative products, connect with industry professionals, and explore business expansion opportunities.

The event attracted a large audience, including business leaders, investors, academia, and the general public, creating an engaging and dynamic environment for the participating startups.

The exhibition was graced by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, T.I.), who applauded the creativity, dedication, and entrepreneurial mindset of the participants.

She highlighted the significant role of women entrepreneurs in driving economic development and fostering a culture of innovation.

In her address, she encouraged young women to embrace entrepreneurship as a path to self-reliance and leadership, emphasizing the importance of mentorship, strategic planning, and perseverance in business success.

The start-up product display featured a diverse range of businesses, reflecting the versatility and ingenuity of young female entrepreneurs.

Handmade crafts and artistic creations, showcasing traditional and modern designs were displayed with eco-friendly products, promoting sustainability, tech-based solutions, including innovative mobile applications, smart gadgets, digital tools, fashion and apparel start-ups, featuring unique clothing lines, accessories, and handmade jewellery.

Health and wellness brands, offering organic skincare, herbal remedies, and fitness solutions were also promoted.

Each start-up had a dedicated booth where the visitors interacted with entrepreneurs, learned about their products, and explored potential collaborations.

Many start-ups received positive feedback and interest from investors and business mentors, providing them with opportunities to scale their ventures.

The event facilitated meaningful networking opportunities, enabling young businesswomen to engage with industry experts, investors, and potential customers.

Entrepreneurs had the chance to discuss market trends, receive valuable business insights, and explore funding opportunities. Additionally, several participants expressed interest in future collaborations, highlighting the success of the event in fostering a supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with SMEDA Pakistan, which has been actively supporting women entrepreneurs through training programs, funding opportunities, and business development services.

The representatives from SMEDA and other business organizations were present to provide guidance and support to the startups, further strengthening their journey toward success.

The FJWU-BIC start-ups product display reaffirmed the university's commitment to empowering young women by providing them with the resources, mentorship, and exposure needed to turn their ideas into successful businesses.

The event served as a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, reinforcing the importance of resilience, adaptability, and strategic business planning.

The participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their startups at a prominent venue like Centaurus Mall. Many noted that the experience had boosted their confidence, expanded their customer base, and opened new doors for growth.

The event concluded on a high note, with participants, visitors, and organizers celebrating the success of women-led businesses and looking forward to future initiatives that continue to promote entrepreneurship and innovation among young women in Pakistan.