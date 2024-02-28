FJWU Chakri Campus Commences Classes For Six Departments
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU) Chakri campus has commenced classes for six departments including Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Physics, Electronic Engineering, Law, and Commerce.
According to a FJWU spokesperson, FJWU had achieved a historic milestone with the inauguration of its first women's public sector campus in the Chakri area.
The campus, which had commenced classes for six departments, marks a significant leap forward in women's education and opens doors to a brighter future for the local community.
She informed that Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor of FJWU had expressed deep gratitude to the dedicated efforts of the faculty and staff involved in achieving the successful establishment and commencement of the classes at the new campus.
Highlighting the importance of this milestone, Dr.Uzaira Rafique also emphasized the pivotal role of the Chakri Campus in shaping the future of women's education.
Chakri campus would start a new era of educational opportunities for the local community and it has offered access to higher education and empowered individuals to pursue their academic aspirations.
The Chakri Campus had commenced academic activities in six departments, she added.
FJWU is committed to providing quality education and contributing to the intellectual and socio-economic development of the region.
