Open Menu

FJWU Chakri Campus Commences Classes For Six Departments

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for six departments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU) Chakri campus has commenced classes for six departments including Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Physics, Electronic Engineering, Law, and Commerce.

According to a FJWU spokesperson, FJWU had achieved a historic milestone with the inauguration of its first women's public sector campus in the Chakri area.

The campus, which had commenced classes for six departments, marks a significant leap forward in women's education and opens doors to a brighter future for the local community.

She informed that Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor of FJWU had expressed deep gratitude to the dedicated efforts of the faculty and staff involved in achieving the successful establishment and commencement of the classes at the new campus.

Highlighting the importance of this milestone, Dr.Uzaira Rafique also emphasized the pivotal role of the Chakri Campus in shaping the future of women's education.

Chakri campus would start a new era of educational opportunities for the local community and it has offered access to higher education and empowered individuals to pursue their academic aspirations.

The Chakri Campus had commenced academic activities in six departments, she added.

FJWU is committed to providing quality education and contributing to the intellectual and socio-economic development of the region.

Related Topics

Education Fatima Jinnah Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Commerce

Recent Stories

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

35 minutes ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

2 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

3 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

16 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan