RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :To celebrate the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the Government Waqar U Nisa College on August 14.

According to a handout issued here,Commissioner CaptMuhammad Mehmood will hoist the flag at the college.

Later, a seminar would also be held to mark the day.