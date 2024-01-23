Flag march held in city

The district police held a flag march to maintain law and order in the district in connection with the security of general election 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The district police held a flag march to maintain law and order in the district in connection with the security of general election 2024.

Superintendent Police Lyallpur division Rehman Qadir led the march while ASP Gulberg Awais Ali, DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed, DSP Kotwali Fayyaz Ahmad, circle SHOs, district police, dolphin force, elite force and traffic police teams were also part of the march.

The flag march ended at police lines after passing through various city areas including Chiniot bazaar, Kotwali Chowk, Imam Bargah Chowk, Dhobi Ghat Ground, Narrwala Chowk, Jinnah Colony Chowk, Gulberg Chowk, Pakistani Chowk, Madanpura, Mandi Mor General Hospital, Qaim Sain Darbar, Panj Pulian, Daewoo Road, Akbarabad Mor, Islamnagar, Ambanwali Puli, Satara Tower Chowk, Serena Hotel Chowk, Kachehri Road, District Council Chowk.