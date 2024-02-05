Flag Marches conducted in connection with election security

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on Monday conducted flag Marches across the district regarding the security of General Elections 2024.

According to a Rawalpindi district police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police, Pak Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag marches which were supervised by City Police Officer, SSP Operations, Divisional SPs and other senior officers.

Separate flag marches were conducted in seven National Assembly Constituencies of Rawalpindi district, NA-51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 and 57 under the supervision of senior officers.

The purpose of the flag marches is to express the determination to conduct the elections 2024 peacefully.

More than 9500 officers of Rawalpindi Police would perform security duty for the general election 2024, the CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said adding that the security would be deployed at a total of 2781 polling stations including 580-A, 980-B and 1221-C category.

The city had been divided into 280 clusters for security patrolling, the CPO informed.

Elite commandos would patrol on Murree Road, Mall Road, near important places and installations, Syed Khalid Hamdani added.

Pakistan Army and Rangers Quick Response Force would also perform patrol duties at important places, he said adding, that the Police Quick Response Teams would patrol across the city and provide immediate response if required.

Special security arrangements had been made for the safe delivery of the polling material, Syed Khalid Hamdi said and informed that cameras were being installed at the polling stations.

All the officers would be present in the field to continuously monitor security arrangements, he said.

The CPO further said that the display of the weapons would be completely banned.

The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all costs, Syed Khalid Hamdani said.

A comprehensive and foolproof security plan had been put in place to ensure law and order in the district.

The law and order situation would be continuously monitored through a special control room set up at the police headquarters, he informed.

All available resources were being utilized for a peaceful conduct of elections which is a top priority of Rawalpindi district police, he said.

The safety of the citizens would be ensured and any violation of law would not be tolerated, he warned.

Those who try to disrupt law and order would be dealt with iron hands, he said.

All available resources were being used to ensure the peaceful conduct of Election 2024, the CPO added.