Flood situation reviewed

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Channa, visited Aqil Agani and Moria Loop embankments in Larkana on Sunday.

On the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Larkana, Jamil Ahmed Sangi, briefed about the embankments and possible flood situation through charts and maps and informed about the preparations made.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, Zia-ur-Rehman, inquired from the administration regarding awareness among people residing in the riverine area (Katcha) and said every possible assistance should be provided to the people and they should be shifted to safe places so that losses in any possible emergency situation can be avoided.

He further said the availability of medicines at medical camps and medicines for livestock should also be ensured.

He also inspected the medical camp and mobile medical camp established by PPHI, where special arrangements have been made particularly for women’s deliveries.

Talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Channa, said an alert has been issued regarding the possible flood coming from Punjab and complete preparations have been made to deal with the possible flood. He further said that the protective embankments are strong and the government is taking every possible step.

He said the people of Katcha have been informed regarding the possible flood so that they may move to safe places. He further added that preventive measures have also been taken to protect livestock from diseases.