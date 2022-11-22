Flood victims will not be left alone in cold winter; Samina Zahri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday said that with the advent of winter, difficulties of the flood victims have increased manifold and to overcome this, rehabilitation of the victims may be accelerated on an emergency basis.

She expressed these views during her visit to Uthal District Lasbela on the occasion of distribution of ration bags, tents, warm clothes, blankets, utensils and other essential items among the flood victims.

"We believe in serving people regardless of caste, our aim is to serve humanity only," she said adding that "We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time and will continue to help them as much as possible", she said.

During the visit, she met the displaced flood victims and distributed as many as 600 ration bags, 200 tents, warm clothes, blankets, utensils and other items among them.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri while talking to the flood victims, said we are trying hard to complete the restoration work in the flood affected areas as soon as possible with the help of Army, FC and other welfare organizations.

It should be done as early as possible because the cold weather has started and the victims are still facing severe difficulties, she added..

She said that the government is aware of difficulties of calamity-hit people and trying hard to help them as much as possible.

Senator Samina Zahri said that all the government missionaries and related institutions were doing their work smoothly on the instructions of Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

She said that the role of Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy and FC in the relief activities was very important and they were actively participating in the relief activities in different parts of the province.