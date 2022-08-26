Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, injures over 50 others

The flash floods wreaked havoc in Dera Ismail Khan claiming 12 lives and injuring over 50 others besides also damaging infrastructure in the district

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The flash floods wreaked havoc in Dera Ismail Khan claiming 12 lives and injuring over 50 others besides also damaging infrastructure in the district.

According to a report issued by Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, so far the flash floods and hill torrents hurtling down from Koh-e-Suleman Mountain Range and South Waziristan hills claimed 12 lives across the district, including four in Dera Ismail Khan tehsil, two in Kulachi and six in Tehsil Darazinda.

Among the 50 injured across the district, 31 are from D. I.Khan tehsil, four from Paroa, three from Daraban, four from Paharpur, one from Kulachi and seven from Darazinda tehsil.

A total of 13,827 houses were damaged and destroyed across the district, including 800 in D.I.Khan tehsil, 4,800 devastated in Paroa, 3,600 affected in Daraban, 3,051 destroyed in Kulachi, 1,484 in Darazinda and 92 in Paharpur tehsil, by the flash floods.

The flood killed 585 livestock in the district out of which 23 animals perished in Paroa, 115 in Daraban, 30 in Paharpur, 55 in Kulachi and 362 in Darazinda tehsil.

The report further revealed that the flood affected 58,549 acres of agricultural land in D.

I. Khan tehsil, 98,367 acres in Paroa, 33,440 acres in Paharpur, 328 acres in Daraban and 193,606 acres of agricultural land across the district.

The relief operations were also underway across the district and different Federal and provincial departments were taking part in relief activities.

The district administration distributed 3,884 tents, 3,500 mosquito nets, 1,200 pillows, 2,100 kitchen sets, 620 quilts, 2,450 mattresses, 1,150 water coolers, 75 life jackets, 1,400 plastic sheets, 350 jerrycans, 2,920 tarpaulin sheets and 650 hygiene kits among the flood victims in the district.

The district administration also set up relief camps at Government Degree College (GDC) Paroa, Government Higher Secondary school (GHSS) Ramak, Rural Health Center (RHC) Kirri Shamozai, Government High School Naivelanin Paroa Teshil, GHSS Daraban, GHS Saggu, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kulachi, Government Degree College (Boys) Darazinda and Ratta Kulachi sports Complex.

Meanwhile, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Aizaz Mehmood, the rescue teams evacuated over 780 people. Teams from other districts had also joined the relief and rescue operation in D. I. Khan and Tank.