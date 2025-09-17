Floods devastate Kabirwala and Mian Channu: Over 165,000 affected, relief operations underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Salma Suleman said the recent floods have devastated Kabirwala and Mian Channu tehsils of Khanewal district, submerging 129,508 acres of land and affecting 165,996 people.

According to the press release issued here on Wednesday, Dr. Salma said the disaster has impacted 160 villages, with 122 in Kabirwala and 38 in Mian Channu among the hardest hit. The floods have not only displaced thousands but also caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and farmland.

She highlighted that 9,478 people have been relocated to 30 relief camps established by the district administration.

An additional 7,100 individuals have been accommodated on protective embankments.

Rescue 1122 teams have evacuated 8,990 people, while the Pakistan Army has rescued another 2,175 in joint operations.

The floods have also severely impacted the region's livestock, with 175,211 animals affected. To support local farmers, authorities have distributed 94,000 kilograms of fodder and 9,200 kilograms of animal feed.

Relief efforts were in full swing, with 7,200 ration bags provided to flood victims and three meals a day being served at all relief camps.

Dr. Suleman stated that the district administration, in collaboration with Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan Army, was continuing round-the-clock rescue and relief operations. She added that rehabilitation plans were already being formulated to restore normalcy in the affected areas as soon as possible.