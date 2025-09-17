Open Menu

Floods Devastate Kabirwala And Mian Channu: Over 165,000 Affected, Relief Operations Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Floods devastate Kabirwala and Mian Channu: Over 165,000 affected, relief operations underway

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Salma Suleman said the recent floods have devastated Kabirwala and Mian Channu tehsils of Khanewal district, submerging 129,508 acres of land and affecting 165,996 people.

According to the press release issued here on Wednesday, Dr. Salma said the disaster has impacted 160 villages, with 122 in Kabirwala and 38 in Mian Channu among the hardest hit. The floods have not only displaced thousands but also caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and farmland.

She highlighted that 9,478 people have been relocated to 30 relief camps established by the district administration.

An additional 7,100 individuals have been accommodated on protective embankments.

Rescue 1122 teams have evacuated 8,990 people, while the Pakistan Army has rescued another 2,175 in joint operations.

The floods have also severely impacted the region's livestock, with 175,211 animals affected. To support local farmers, authorities have distributed 94,000 kilograms of fodder and 9,200 kilograms of animal feed.

Relief efforts were in full swing, with 7,200 ration bags provided to flood victims and three meals a day being served at all relief camps.

Dr. Suleman stated that the district administration, in collaboration with Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan Army, was continuing round-the-clock rescue and relief operations. She added that rehabilitation plans were already being formulated to restore normalcy in the affected areas as soon as possible.

Recent Stories

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

37 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

47 minutes ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

56 minutes ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

1 hour ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

1 hour ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

1 hour ago
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

1 hour ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan