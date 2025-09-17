ANF Arrests Two, Seizes 96kg Drugs Worth Over Rs9.3m
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted four operations in different cities, arresting two suspects and seizing 96 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than Rs9.3 million.
According to an ANF spokesman, 9.950 kilograms of ice concealed in books were recovered from a parcel bound for Australia at a courier office in Mehran Town, Karachi.
In another operation, 79 kilograms of hashish were seized from a truck near a hotel in Gadap Town along the Northern Bypass, where one suspect was arrested.
Separately, 600 grams of hashish hidden in solar panels were recovered from a parcel booked for Lahore at a courier office in Peshawar.
Meanwhile, near Tarki Toll Plaza in Jhelum, ANF recovered 5.4 kilograms of hashish and 1.2 kilograms of opium from a female passenger.
Cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act.
Recent Stories
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Floods devastate Kabirwala and Mian Channu: Over 165,000 affected, relief operations underway2 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests two, seizes 96kg drugs worth over Rs9.3m2 minutes ago
-
Campaign underway to eliminate milk contamination across Punjab: PFA DG2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends get-well wishes to senior journalists Waqar Satti2 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Riyadh to pay Saudi Arabia state visit12 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested22 minutes ago
-
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken37 minutes ago
-
Salute to the Martyrs: Captain Waqar lays down his life for honor of Pakistani nation42 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain is bu ..47 minutes ago
-
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged1 hour ago
-
Honorary shields presented to retiring police personnel in a ceremony1 hour ago
-
DG ISPR holds special session with AJK students, faculty members1 hour ago