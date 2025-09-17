Campaign Underway To Eliminate Milk Contamination Across Punjab: PFA DG
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Director General of the Punjab food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed, on Wednesday, warned that individuals involved in milk adulteration are endangering public health by poisoning consumers, causing serious damage to vital organs such as kidneys and lungs.
Talking to a Private news channel, DG PFA said that the government was fully committed to destroying the milk adulteration network operating across Punjab.
He said that the difference between original and adulterated milk is alarming, while pure milk is nutritious and essential for health, adulterated milk is mixed with harmful substances like water, detergents, starch and even chemicals that pose a grave risk to consumers.
“This deliberate contamination is slow murder,” he stressed, “and it is our duty to protect the public from such criminal acts.”
DG PFA said that, under a coordinated crackdown involving 260 teams of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), over 50 individuals have already been arrested for their involvement in milk adulteration.
The government’s aggressive campaign aims to completely dismantle this dangerous network and ensure safe, authentic milk reaches every household in Punjab, he added.
Responding to a query, he explained that original milk, when heated, naturally forms a layer of cream on the surface which feels thick and can be easily touched or skimmed off, adding that this creamy layer is a sign of genuine, full-fat milk.
In contrast, adulterated milk lacks this cream layer; even after heating, it appears watery and thin because harmful additives dilute the milk, stripping it of its natural fat content and nutritional value. This visible difference is one of the simplest ways to identify fake milk.
He also highlighted that the crackdown is not limited to milk adulteration alone. The authorities have intensified efforts against the sale of fake and expired eggs, which pose serious health risks to consumers.
The PFA, in collaboration with law enforcement, is targeting these dangerous practices to ensure that only fresh, safe eggs reach the market, protecting public health from further harm, he added.
He stated that the ongoing crackdown has successfully targeted 70 to 80 percent of the milk adulteration network operating across Punjab. This major disruption aims to dismantle the vast web of criminals involved in the production and distribution of toxic, adulterated milk, sending a clear message that such criminals will not be tolerated.
