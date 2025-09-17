PM Leaves For Riyadh To Pay Saudi Arabia State Visit
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for Riyadh to pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.
During the visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations.
The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.
