Open Menu

PM Leaves For Riyadh To Pay Saudi Arabia State Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM

PM leaves for Riyadh to pay Saudi Arabia state visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for Riyadh to pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Recent Stories

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

36 minutes ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

45 minutes ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

59 minutes ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

1 hour ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

1 hour ago
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

1 hour ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan