Flour, rations distributed among daily wagers in Winder to quell the virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Sajedi Welfare Trust distributed 10 ton of flour and edible items among poor people and daily wagers in Windar area of Lasbela district under lockdown to cope the coronavirus in the areas on Monday.

Sajedi Welfare Trust's Representative Siraj Sajedi talking to media on the occasion said, we could control the pandemic virus of challenge with effective combined efforts, saying that everybody was on duty to play due role to combat the virus.

He said unprivileged people including especially daily wagers and shopkeepers were facing a lot of difficulties during lockdown in respective areas of the country including Balochistan, adding that philanthropist and welfare organizations should come forward to help deserving people in the respective areas.

He said government could not help alone the poor people as philanthropist and welfare organizations cooperation was need of the hour to tackle the coronavirus soon for ensuring safety of people form it.

He said Sajedi Welfare Trust distributed a 20 kg of sack flour and other items at per house of poor people in the area, saying more ration would be distributed among needy people in other areas of province.

He also appealed the people that they should follow government precautionary measures against the deadly virus because the virus could only be tackled through preventive steps.