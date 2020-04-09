UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM, Australian Counterpart Discuss Covid-19 Pandemic During Telephonic Conversation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:54 PM

FM, Australian counterpart discuss Covid-19 pandemic during telephonic conversation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Marise Payne of Australia and discussed Covid-19 pandemic as well as other issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Marise Payne of Australia and discussed Covid-19 pandemic as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Expressing deep condolences over the loss of precious lives, the foreign minister appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Australian government for dealing with the outbreak and mitigating its economic impact.

Recalling Australia's valuable support during 2010 floods and 2005 earthquake, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that Pakistani Diaspora in Australia, particularly the students, would be looked after, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

He briefed the Australian Foreign Minister on the measures being taken by Pakistan to contain the pathogen.

The foreign minister highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for debt relief and restructuring for developing countries to enable them to free up resources to combat the disease, save precious lives, and shore up economies.

He also highlighted concerns relating to on-going restrictions in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), now entering ninth month, which were hampering dissemination of information, and preventing unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials needed to combat the disease.

He also called for release of all IOJ&K political prisoners arbitrarily incarcerated by India.

The foreign minister further drew attention to India's opportunistic attempts to change IOJ&K's demographic structure in contravention of UN Security Council Resolutions, and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

Underscoring the importance of collaborative endeavours to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to stay engaged.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Australia United Nations Jammu Geneva All Government

Recent Stories

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

2 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

2 minutes ago

OPCW Report on Chemical Attacks in Syria Violates ..

2 minutes ago

MNA urges MQM-P workers to reach to people in need ..

6 minutes ago

Global coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

6 minutes ago

NAB striving for logical conclusion of mega corrup ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.