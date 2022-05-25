UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal, Romanian FM Discuss Areas Of Mutual Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu have discussed areas of mutual cooperation including in the areas of trade and investment, development and education as well as collaboration at multilateral forums.

They met on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar was also present during the meeting.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Romania, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

