FM, Punjab Governor Discuss Palestine Issue, Islamophobia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday and discussed with him matters including the Palestine issue and the growing trend of Islamophobia.

The Punjab Governor lauded the Foreign Minister on drawing the attention of the international community towards the ongoing systematic atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians and on the success of Palestine Peace Diplomatic Mission.

The two leaders expressed deep sorrow over the killing of innocent members of a Pakistan-origin family in Canada.

The Foreign Minister said in order to bring justice to the innocent victims and to curb the growing trend of Islamophobia, he held a detailed discussion with his Canadian counterpart.

He welcomed the positive response of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the incident and mentioned that Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa was in constant touch with the families of the victims to provide every possible assistanceQureshi stressed effective global action to root out Islamophobia and hate speech from across the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

