UrduPoint.com

FM Urges Int’l Community To Engage With New Reality In Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

FM urges Int’l community to engage with new reality in Afghanistan

The Foreign Minister said there is a humanitarian crisis in the making and there can be ways and means to ensure that the money reach to the needy.

ISAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again urged the international community to engage with the new reality in Afghanistan and unfreeze the assets to avert a humanitarian crisis.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera tv, the Foreign Minister said there is a humanitarian crisis in the making and there can be ways and means to ensure that the money reach to the needy.

He said the collapse could lead to exodus, a huge influx of refugees moving in different directions towards, Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the economic collapse could give space to terrorists and it would have serious consequences not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

To a query, he said that there was uncertainty when Taliban took control of the government, but the anxiety has gone down due to the reasons that there is no bloodshed and chances of major civil war have been averted.

About recognizing Taliban set up by Pakistan, the Foreign Minister said we are watching and observing as the things unfold and we will take a decision at an appropriate time.

He said Pakistan has been advocating for more inclusive approach.

Responding to a question, he said Taliban have made a clear commitment that Afghan soil would not be used against any country including Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Iran Lead Tajikistan Money TV Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

4 minutes ago
 EU Regrets Russia's Decision to Label Int'l Electi ..

EU Regrets Russia's Decision to Label Int'l Election Watchdog as Undesirable - S ..

14 minutes ago
 Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

19 minutes ago
 PNCA organizes online lecture on film production

PNCA organizes online lecture on film production

19 minutes ago
 Paris, Athens Strike Agreement on Delivery of 3 Fr ..

Paris, Athens Strike Agreement on Delivery of 3 French-Made Warships to Greece - ..

19 minutes ago
 Local govt elections will be held in March next ye ..

Local govt elections will be held in March next year, Shafqat Mahmood

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.