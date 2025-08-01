Open Menu

Focus Being Given On Energy Reforms, Export Led Growth: Minister Of State For Finance And Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Friday said that government is working on energy reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Friday said that government is working on energy reforms

and export led growth. Energy reforms would help reduce tariff rate in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Reducing power tariff would have positive impact on industrial sector, he stated.

In reply to a question about US interest in oil and gas sector, he said that United States has made commitment with

Pakistan for investment in oil and gas sector. He said that the trade deal would benefit Pakistan in near future.

To a question about privatization of DISCOs, he said the steps have been taken to check distribution and line losses.

Reforms in different sectors would bring more investment in the country, he stated.

