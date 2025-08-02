Seven innocent Kashmiris martyred in Indian troops' brutal crackdown in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Indian troops, in their relentless and unyielding acts of state terrorism, martyred seven innocent Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the month of July where these brutal actions continue to escalate the suffering of the Kashmiri people and highlight the ongoing human rights violations in the region.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, those martyred five were killed in fake encounters during cordon and search operations.

Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel during 144 cordon and search operations and house raids arrested 49 civilians, mostly youth and activists. Many of those arrested were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and lodged in different jails of IIOJK.

Fifty one people were injured when Indian army and police personnel resorted to brute force in the occupied territory during the period.

Additionally, intensifying its colonial style suppression, the highly communal and corrupt administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, under the direct control of the Indian Home Minister, seized twenty-two properties, including residential houses, shops and agricultural lands.

These illegal confiscations are part of the BJP-led Indian government’s strategy to economically strangle Kashmiris and suppress their political stand of plebiscite demand and sentiment aspirations.