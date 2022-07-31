Food Authority recovers 800 kg substandard food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Sunday recovered more than 800 kg of low-standard meat and chicken during the blockade near Motorway Toll Plaza area of Peshawar.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan.

Similarly, various businesses related to food items were also inspected in Mardan. During the operation, unsanitary meat was recovered from the butcher shop, on which the shop was sealed and fines were imposed. Various dairy shops in Mardan were also inspected, milk samples were taken and tested. Two dairy shops were sealed for mixing water in milk.

According to the Food Safety Authority, two substandard juice manufacturing units have been sealed in Shergarh Mardan due to poor sanitation and violation of hygiene norms.