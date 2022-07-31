UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Recovers 800 Kg Substandard Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Food Authority recovers 800 kg substandard food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Sunday recovered more than 800 kg of low-standard meat and chicken during the blockade near Motorway Toll Plaza area of Peshawar.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan.

Similarly, various businesses related to food items were also inspected in Mardan. During the operation, unsanitary meat was recovered from the butcher shop, on which the shop was sealed and fines were imposed. Various dairy shops in Mardan were also inspected, milk samples were taken and tested. Two dairy shops were sealed for mixing water in milk.

According to the Food Safety Authority, two substandard juice manufacturing units have been sealed in Shergarh Mardan due to poor sanitation and violation of hygiene norms.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Water Motorway Mardan Shergarh Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

13 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

13 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.