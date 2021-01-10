Food authority seizes expired, unhygienic food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in its operations against adulteration mafia in different districts of the province seized large quantities of expired and unhygienic food items.

Food Safety Team Mardan operating on Malakand Road recovered more than 1300 kilogram of banned China Salt during the blockade.

The action was taken on the directions of Director General Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan. According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Operations, Food Safety Authority, China Salt is banned in the province due to its harmful health effects. The stock of China Salt has been confiscated in the operation, heavy fines have been imposed.

Director Operations said that milk samples were checked in different districts and hundreds of liters of unhygienic milk were destroyed.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir said, the food safety team of Dera Ismail Khan inspected various dairy shops and destroyed more than 150 liters of substandard milk when it was found to be adulterated.

Similarly, more than 14 kg of expired tea leaves were recovered during the operation in Hangu.

During the operation in Upper Dir, more than 33 kg of substandard and expired food items were destroyed.

DG Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan said that the authority was making every effort to provide quality food in the province. Since the establishment of the toll free number by the authority, more than 100 complaints have been dealt with successfully so far, including several mega operations.

He said that if the public cooperation in identifying the mafia continued, the quality of food items in the province would be further improved.

He said that for registration of public complaints, the public should contact the authority toll free number 37432-0800 and identify the elements selling substandard food items.