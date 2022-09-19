Food Department confiscates smuggled wheat

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The food department on Monday conducted raids and confiscated three trucks loaded with wheat that was being smuggled out of Punjab province.

According to the official sources in the food department, on a tip-off, the teams of food department under the supervision of the Deputy Director, Adnan Badar stopped three trucks loaded with wheat in areas including Sadique Abad Bypass, Rahimyar Khan and Uch Sharif.

It was found that wheat loaded on trucks was being smuggled out of Punjab province.

The driver of the truck could not produce legal permission for transportation of wheat from Punjab to other province, the official sources said, adding that therefore, over 1,600 wheat bags were confiscated. Cases have been registered against the smugglers.