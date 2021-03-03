Food Safety Authority seals food processing units over severe unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Wednesday sealed the production units of three factories over severe unhygienic condition in Hattar Industrial Estate Haripur.

The action was taken on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan. The food safety team Haripur inspected various food processing units in Hattar Industrial estate. Beside, closures of production units over unhygienic conditions, a number of factories were also served with improvement notices.

According to Director General KP FS&HFA, actions against adulteration mafia were also taken in other districts of the province.

The Food Safety team in Abbottabad district inspected various food outlets, and confiscated more than 70 kg of substandard food items from two bakeries, the production units of both factories were sealed on spot.

Similarly, the KP FS&HFA team also inspected various food-related businesses in the Lower Dir area.

During the inspection 140 kg of banned China Salt was recovered from a shop, the food safety team sealed the shop for violation.

The Food Safety teams also inspected various food outlets in Dera Ismail Khan area. During the inspection, two bakeries were sealed on the use of non-food grade colors and unhygienic conditions. Similarly, 40 kg of banned China Salt and substandard spices were confiscated from a shop in Upper Dir.

The food safety team also sealed a hotel over the use of unhygienic conditions in Kohat.