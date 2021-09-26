UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Hazrat Data Ganj Urs

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 02:50 PM

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Hazrat Data Ganj Urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Foolproof security arrangements coupled with comprehensive traffic diversion plan had been finalized to facilitate devotees and commuters during the three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh (R.A) here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha told the media that local administration had installed around 40 CCTV cameras to monitor the security arrangements for Urs and a control room was also set up at the shrine to monitor the activity.

He said that others CCTV cameras of the area were fully operational to monitor the law and order situation in the Urs.

A comprehensive traffic arrangements had also been made for smooth flow of traffic and clearing encroachments on both sides of Data Darbar (shrine) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) representatives were monitoring and completing this task, he added.

Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was also ensuring cleanlinessarrangements in the area.

