Foreign Minister, Chinese envoy visit CMH; inquire health of Chinese individuals injured in Dassu incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi and inquired the health of Chinese individuals injured in Dassu incident.

The Foreign Minister inquired about well being of Chinese Nationals injured in Dassu incident and wished them speedy recovery, said an ISPR media release.

He assured the injured Chinese Nationals for all out support and medical care.

Ambassador Nong Rong said China and Pakistan would continue to cooperate more closely to face any challenges together.

Earlier on arrival, Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Aleem apprised visiting dignitaries about medical care being provided to the injured.