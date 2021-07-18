UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister, Chinese Envoy Visit CMH; Inquire Health Of Chinese Individuals Injured In Dassu Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Foreign Minister, Chinese envoy visit CMH; inquire health of Chinese individuals injured in Dassu incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi and inquired the health of Chinese individuals injured in Dassu incident.

The Foreign Minister inquired about well being of Chinese Nationals injured in Dassu incident and wished them speedy recovery, said an ISPR media release.

He assured the injured Chinese Nationals for all out support and medical care.

Ambassador Nong Rong said China and Pakistan would continue to cooperate more closely to face any challenges together.

Earlier on arrival, Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Aleem apprised visiting dignitaries about medical care being provided to the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured China ISPR Rawalpindi Dassu Media All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

5 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

5 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

6 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.