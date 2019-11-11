(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi and son of former chief minister and governor Punjab Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, died after protracted illness in Lahore on Monday.

He was around 60.

He was also younger brother of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi who passed away a few days back.

The deceased was suffering from cancer whose funeral will be held at his residence White House at Old Shujabad road here at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Later, he will be laid to rest at the premises of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine.