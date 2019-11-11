UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister's Cousin Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Foreign Minister's cousin passes away

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi and son of former chief minister and governor Punjab Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, died after protracted illness in Lahore on Monday.

He was around 60.

He was also younger brother of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi who passed away a few days back.

The deceased was suffering from cancer whose funeral will be held at his residence White House at Old Shujabad road here at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Later, he will be laid to rest at the premises of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Governor Punjab White House Sadiq Hussain Qureshi Road Died Shujabad Cancer From

Recent Stories

FBI to Join Investigation Into Mormon Family Massa ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

2 minutes ago

SPSC announces result of interview for the post of ..

2 minutes ago

Tsitsipas battles past Medvedev as Nadal readies f ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly discusses opening of Kartarpur c ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Call for Immediate Cessation of Host ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.