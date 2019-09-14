UrduPoint.com
Foreign Office Summons Afghan Envoy To Condemn Firing On Pakistan Military Contingent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:32 PM

The Afghan Charge d' Affaires was summoned Saturday here at the Foreign Office to condemn the incident of firing on a Pakistani military contingent on the Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Afghan Charge d' Affaires was summoned Saturday here at the Foreign Office to condemn the incident of firing on a Pakistani military contingent on the Pak-Afghan border.

"A strong demarche was made over the latest incident of firing on a Pakistan military contingent engaged in completion of fencing of Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The unprovoked firing resulted in martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers while seriously injuring one of them," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

While strongly condemning the attack, it was underscored that the Afghan side was responsible for securing the areas on its side of the border, as mutually agreed on several occasions.

"Pakistan once again calls upon the Afghan government to do the needful to secure the border areas, especially along the sensitive points, to maintain the level of cooperation needed to effectively counter terrorist elements in their areas," the spokesperson remarked.

