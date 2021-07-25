Forest officer urges citizens to play role to make tree plantation campaign a success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Active participation of the masses in the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign is need of the hour to overcome the challenges of climate change, environmental pollution and global warming.

District Range Officer of Chakwal of Forest Department (Extention) Punjab Rawalpindi Division Sher Afzal Raja said this while planting saplings at different places along with the officers of district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Chakwal and workers of Insaf Tiger Force, present on the occasion also planted saplings.

Sher Afzal said the role of every citizen is very important in solving the problems like environmental pollution and global warming.

"In order to encourage the citizens and make their role more active and fruitful, the campaign "Har Bashar ... Do Shajar" organized by the Punjab Forest Department (Extension) Rawalpindi Division is successfully underway", he added.

He said that a large area of barren lands owned by the farmers has so far been turned into dense potential forests apart from making the present forests more dense and wide.

He mentioned that the district range forest office was also pursuing a special campaign regarding making the public aware of the importance and need of trees.

"With the help of Insaf Tiger Force, we are dropping pamphlets and handbills at doorsteps of the houses, schools, colleges and offices inscribed with the significance and importance of trees in human lives", he added.

He said, "We will make Rawalpindi Division a role model in tree planting campaign. During the tree plantation week, the forest department has laid the foundation for increasing the number of trees by planting trees on a large number of barren private lands with the active participation of the people including the district administration, Insaf Tiger Force, farmers and the cultivators."