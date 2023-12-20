Open Menu

Former PM Nawaz Sharif Obtains Nomination Papers From NA-15 Masehra

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif including 14 other candidates Wednesday obtained nomination papers for NA-15 Mansehra to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8, 2024

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif including 14 other candidates Wednesday obtained nomination papers for NA-15 Mansehra to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8, 2024.

According to details, in the lead-up to the General Elections, the electoral landscape in Mansehra has gained momentum as 15 candidates, including former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, have successfully obtained their nomination papers in the NA-15 constituency.

The formal procedure for acquiring nomination papers is currently underway in the Mansehra district for participation in the upcoming elections.

In the NA-14 constituency of Mansehra, 20 candidates, notably former Federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf from PML-N and provincial leaders such as Shujaat Saleem Khan from PPP, have secured their nomination papers.

The political spectrum is further enriched as more than 80 candidates have obtained nomination papers from five Constituencies of the provincial assembly.

The electoral fervor is intensifying as candidates hailing from diverse political backgrounds gear up to contest in the upcoming elections. This dynamic and competitive political landscape promises an engaging electoral season in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Mansehra Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-14 NA-15

Recent Stories

CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas cele ..

CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas celebrations

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisas against Dollar in 7th consec ..

Rupee gains 11 paisas against Dollar in 7th consecutive interbank trading sessio ..

4 minutes ago
 Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

4 minutes ago
 Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesd ..

Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Hospital doctors in England start longest strike y ..

Hospital doctors in England start longest strike yet over pay

4 minutes ago
 CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

25 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

25 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

24 minutes ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

24 minutes ago
 ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

30 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan