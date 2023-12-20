Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif including 14 other candidates Wednesday obtained nomination papers for NA-15 Mansehra to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8, 2024

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif including 14 other candidates Wednesday obtained nomination papers for NA-15 Mansehra to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8, 2024.

According to details, in the lead-up to the General Elections, the electoral landscape in Mansehra has gained momentum as 15 candidates, including former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, have successfully obtained their nomination papers in the NA-15 constituency.

The formal procedure for acquiring nomination papers is currently underway in the Mansehra district for participation in the upcoming elections.

In the NA-14 constituency of Mansehra, 20 candidates, notably former Federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf from PML-N and provincial leaders such as Shujaat Saleem Khan from PPP, have secured their nomination papers.

The political spectrum is further enriched as more than 80 candidates have obtained nomination papers from five Constituencies of the provincial assembly.

The electoral fervor is intensifying as candidates hailing from diverse political backgrounds gear up to contest in the upcoming elections. This dynamic and competitive political landscape promises an engaging electoral season in the region.