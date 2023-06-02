Former provincial minister parts ways with PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Ex-provincial minister Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti on Friday announced to part his ways with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), saying, he has nothing to do with the party anymore.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said that those who attacked military and civil installations on May 9 were not seemed to be Pakistanis.

He said that not a single Pakistani could even think of attacking the armed forces.

He informed that his family had a long association with Pakistan Muslim League and his elder brother, Pir Zulfiqar Chishti was PML-N senator.

Mr Chisti was elected in 2002 general election on the Punjab assembly seat and became a provincial minister.

"I had joined PTI due to some close friends and now decided to quit," he disclosed.