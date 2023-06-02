Former Provincial Minister Parts Ways With PTI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 08:43 PM
Ex-provincial minister Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti on Friday announced to part his ways with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), saying, he has nothing to do with the party anymore
Speaking at a news conference here, he said that those who attacked military and civil installations on May 9 were not seemed to be Pakistanis.
He said that not a single Pakistani could even think of attacking the armed forces.
He informed that his family had a long association with Pakistan Muslim League and his elder brother, Pir Zulfiqar Chishti was PML-N senator.
Mr Chisti was elected in 2002 general election on the Punjab assembly seat and became a provincial minister.
"I had joined PTI due to some close friends and now decided to quit," he disclosed.