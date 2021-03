SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested four criminals from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The accused were identified as Nasir Ali, Rab Nawaz, Hamza and Janoon. The police recovered 1.5kg hashish and 45 liters liquor from the accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused.