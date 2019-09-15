UrduPoint.com
Four-day Training Programme Of SAARC Energy Center Begins From Monday

Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is organizing four-days training programme for professionals of Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW), Afghanistan on Pakistan's Power Regulatory Systems scheduled to commence from Monday.

The training was being organized on the request of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Energy Center, said a statement issued here Sunday. The training will essentially comprise of expert lectures, orientations of NEPRA functions and field visits to key power sector organizations to witness regulatory compliance operations.

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan will inaugurate the training programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

