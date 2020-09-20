UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Four gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday rounded up four alleged gamblers and seized Rs 10,500 stake money and three mobile-phones from their possession.

A spokesman for police said that Jhal Chakiyan police, while acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested four alleged gamblers. They were identified as Qadir, Muhammad Sharif, Akraam and Pervaiz. Police have registered separate cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

