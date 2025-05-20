Four held with contraband

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested four suspects from various parts of the

district and recovered hashish and illegal weapon from their possession.

In a raid, Sadr Lalamusa police arrested two suspects identified as Waseem

and Muhammad Sufyan and recovered 660 gram hashish and a 12-bore gun

from their possession.

In another operation, Rehmania police team arrested a notorious drug peddler,

Muhammad Bashir of Tariqabad, Gujrat, and seized 1,020 gram hashish.

Meanwhile, Sadr Gujrat police arrested Ali Raza and recovered 560 gram

hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.