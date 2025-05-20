UoG controller of examinations visits final-term exam centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Controller of Examinations at the University of Gwadar, Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehr, on Tuesday visited various examination centers to oversee the final-term examinations for undergraduate programs.

Controller Examination of University of Gwadar (UoG) accompanied by members of the Examination Committee, including Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Chairperson Management Sciences Department, Fida Hussain, the visit aimed to ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the exams, in line with the university’s commitment to academic integrity and excellence.

The team reviewed administrative arrangements, monitored the examination environment, and interacted with staff to address any on-ground concerns.

The University of Gwadar continues to take proactive steps to uphold its academic standards and provide a credible examination system for its students.