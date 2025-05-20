Minorities made valuable contribution in different spheres of life in country: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday said that all minorities in Pakistan and Balochistan have made valuable contributions in different spheres of life.

He said that respect for differences of opinion is the beauty of human society, diversity in terms of religions and nations in Pakistan is our strength.

He said that while living within the same country, instead of representing the majority or the minority, we should ensure the equal rights and powers of all citizens.

He said this while addressing the participants of the Interfaith Harmony Conference at the Governor House, Quetta.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Sanjay Kumar, Naseem-ur-Rehman Molakhel and scholars from different schools of thought, along with people from different fields were also present.

On the occasion, the Governor said that all minorities in Pakistan and Balochistan have made valuable contributions in different spheres of life and it is expected that you would continue to actively participate in the construction and development of the country and the province in the future.

While appreciating the organization of the Interfaith Harmony Conference in the provincial capital Quetta, the Governor said that the Constitution of Pakistan is the guarantor of equal rights, religious freedom and the right to express opinion to all citizens, including all religious minorities living in Pakistan.

He said that we have learned this from our political leaders that we do not befriend or enmity with anyone on the basis of color, religion and race.

In today's era of self-interest, it is very important to promote interfaith harmony, he said and added that therefore, it is a moral duty for the leaders of different religions to play their part in promoting tolerance, compassion and patriotism in the society, we could create a society where everyone is respected.

He said that in order to make the country and the province a cradle of peace and harmony, brotherhood, respect for differences of opinion, religious tolerance and harmony must be promoted.