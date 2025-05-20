Open Menu

PFA Discards Contaminated, Substandard Food Items

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a series of rigorous inspections across Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari, targeting various food establishments including papad factories, ice factories, grocery stores, restaurants, and bakeries.

Under the directions of Director General Asim Javed, PFA's food safety teams identified multiple violations of hygiene and safety standards, resulting in heavy fines and product confiscations including 800 kilograms of contaminated ice, 30 kilograms of substandard food items, 15 kilograms of unhygienic meat, 30 kilograms of untraceable food and 20 liters of expired beverages.

Three grocery stores were fined a total of Rs. 50,000 for selling China salt (Ajinomoto), expired tea leaves, and for storing food directly on the floor at Al-Falah Market & Mehe Wala, Sher Shah Multan.

A poultry shop was fined Rs. 10,000 for keeping visibly sick chickens at Chak RS, Shujabad road

Papad Factory, Musa Pak, Multan was fined Rs. 50,000 for lacking worker medical certificates and maintaining an unhygienic washing area.

The production of a hotel was halted due to the presence of a washroom in the food preparation area at Multan road Mailsi. An ice factory, at Adda Gagoo Mandi, Burewala, was fined Rs. 20,000 for dead insects found in ice blocks and absence of worker medical certificates.

Grocery stores near Darbar Gate, Abdul Hakim and Railway Crossing were fined Rs. 25,000 for selling expired biscuits and failing to comply with previous PFA directions.

