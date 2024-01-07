Open Menu

Four Killed After Unidentified Men Open Fire On Passenger Bus In Parachinar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) At least four people, including a woman, lost their lives and three others were injured in a firing incident on a passenger bus in Parachinar, the Kurram District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police spokesman, on Sunday, a passenger bus was heading from Parachinar to Kohat when unknown assailants carried out the attack, resulting in the killing of four people and injuring three others.

 

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

This was not the first incident of gunfire on a passenger bus in Parachinar.

Last week, on December 30, near Sada Bazaar, close to Parachinar, a passenger van heading towards Peshawar was targeted, resulting in one passenger sustaining injuries.

Just three days before this incident, near Hangu, another shooting incident occurred on a bus traveling to Parachinar, where two individuals lost their lives and four others were injured.

