UrduPoint.com

Four New Corona Cases Reported In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Four new corona cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46, 598.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 43,092 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts. Among the news cases, three had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from the Potohar town area.

"Presently, 31 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,874,896 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 551 samples were collected, out of which 547 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.73 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP decides to raise policy rate by 150 basis poin ..

SBP decides to raise policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75

47 seconds ago
 Former Pakistani Cricketer Mushataq Ahmad delivere ..

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mushataq Ahmad delivered a motivational lecture to UV ..

13 minutes ago
 Dairy-Beef and small ruminant project team organis ..

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-marc ..

Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-march: Murtaza

20 minutes ago
 Ex-Thai minister wins Bangkok governor election: u ..

Ex-Thai minister wins Bangkok governor election: unofficial results

1 minute ago
 PBS starts sensitization workshops on 7th populati ..

PBS starts sensitization workshops on 7th population census

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.