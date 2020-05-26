Four of a family killed as motorbike plunges into canal

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Four people of a family were killed in road accident in Khushab police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Amir ,24 s/o Muhammad Liaquat resident of Khushab along with his three family members was travelling on Khushab –Mianwali road on a motorbike this morning when the uncontrolled motorcycle fallen into Shahpur Sadder Canal in the area of Bakhar Bar.

As a result all the four people Muhammad Amir, his wife Sunbal Bibi (23), Sister in law Iram, 30 and daughter Sehar Fatima ( 2 months) died.

Local police and Rescue 1122 have recovered the dead bodies.