Four outlaws arrested in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Dera police during a successful operation against the criminal elements, arrested four accused including proclaimed offenders in the limits of Band Korai police station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, a team of Band Korai police station led by the SHO Noor Muhammad Khan conducted successful operations and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in attempt of murder case.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Irfan son of Gulzaman, Asif son of Qadir Bakhsh and Jahangir son of Ghulam Shabir resident of Basti Juma Guard.

Meanwhile in another action, police arrested Aziz Ghulam son of Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Mohalla Faqir Ahmad and recovered a single pistol of 30 bore with 05 cartridges from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.