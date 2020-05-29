UrduPoint.com
Four Person Killed In Khairpur Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:00 AM

Four person killed in Khairpur road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :At least four persons of the same family were killed and a woman got serious injuries when the car overturned near Khairpur on early Friday morning and they were traveling.

According to details, police sources said that the accident occurred at the National Highway in Babarlo area of district Khairpur, when the car turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing four persons on the spot while a woman wasinjured.

Police sources said that the ill-fated car was going to Lahore from Karachi. The injured woman and rest bodied were shifted to the Civil Hospital, private news channel reported.

