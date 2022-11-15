Four terrorists killed in joint operation of Dera Police

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police in joint operation with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces killed four terrorists who were planning to carry out terrorist activities in the area.

According to a police spokesman, the successful operation was conducted at the Maddi area of Kulachi Tehsil after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.

After verifying reports, the law enforcement personnel conducted a raid. As the area was encircled, terrorists opened fire, causing the raiding team to retaliate.

During the shootout, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) also exploded.

As a result, four terrorists were killed.

The police and security forces also destroyed several hideouts of terrorists during the operation.

He said that the terrorists killed were involved in attacks on the police force besides other terror and subversive activities.

Bomb Disposal Squad(BDS) recovered explosive materials, weapons including five SMG, seven hand-grenades, magazines, mobile phones, motorcycle besides goods of daily use and edible items.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.