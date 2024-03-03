Fourteen People Held For Arranging Dance Party
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Attock Police on Sunday arrested as many as 14 people, among them four female dancers, for arranging a dance party in connection with a marriage ceremony in Parana village within the limits of Pindigheb Police Station.
According to police sources, the marriage ceremony of Hasham was being celebrated through a dance party when police raided the spot and arrested 14 people.
Police also confiscated the sound system and money being thrown over dancers.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder accused extradited from Saudi Arabia arrested6 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing continues6 minutes ago
-
Director NHA Rahim Gandapur's mother passes away16 minutes ago
-
Free medical, dental camp held at LPC16 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum16 minutes ago
-
CM announces relief package for rains affected families in KP26 minutes ago
-
'Never Again' walk held to create awareness about violence against women26 minutes ago
-
Child molester arrested in Attock26 minutes ago
-
6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered36 minutes ago
-
'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'46 minutes ago
-
Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 556 minutes ago