Fourteen people held for arranging dance party

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Attock Police on Sunday arrested as many as 14 people, among them four female dancers, for arranging a dance party in connection with a marriage ceremony in Parana village within the limits of Pindigheb Police Station.

According to police sources, the marriage ceremony of Hasham was being celebrated through a dance party when police raided the spot and arrested 14 people.

Police also confiscated the sound system and money being thrown over dancers.