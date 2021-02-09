UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Delegation Calls On Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:53 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said that there are lucrative investment opportunities for international and national investors in Balochistan therefore, they should take full advantage of them

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Karachi led by Syed Sarwar Agha which called on him here at Governor House.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Karachi led by Syed Sarwar Agha which called on him here at Governor House.

The Governor said that the efforts of law enforcement agencies had significantly improved the law and order situation in the province due to which favorable conditions were available for investment.

Governor Yasinzai assured all the investors across the country that the present government was committed to provide protection to the investors.

He appreciated the interest of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in investing in Balochistan and its spirit of financial assistance to poor students.

