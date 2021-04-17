FPCCI forms Policy & Research Board

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) constituted a Policy and Research Board to revolutionize the policy and research functions at FPCCI Former federal secretary Muhammad Younas Dagha has been appointed as the chairman of the Board that comprised of top-level economic, business, trade, and industry experts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) constituted a Policy and Research Board to revolutionize the policy and research functions at FPCCI Former Federal secretary Muhammad Younas Dagha has been appointed as the chairman of the Board that comprised of top-level economic, business, trade, and industry experts.

The president FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo announced the decisions while addressing a press conference here at the Federation House on Saturday. Mohammad Younus Dagha, Athar Sultan Chawla, Hanif Lakhany, Zakaria Usman, Ismail Suttar and others were also present at the occasion.

T he Executive Committee of FPCCI- on April 13, 2021 had unanimously granted approval to the proposal.

The Board was mandated to provide research-based expert input for policy advice and advocacy, formalize business community's inputs on international trade, tariff and taxation policies, regulatory laws, macroeconomic issues, access to finance and ease of doing business initiatives related to various government ministries and institutions.

The Policy and Research Board would provide access to data and information to the trade organizations throughout the country to help their members take informed business decisions and identify opportunities. To achieve such objectives, the Board will also restructure and upgrade the policy and research facilities at FPCCI.

Mohammad Younus Dagha has served as a federal secretary for Water and Power, Commerce and Finance.

The President of FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo nominated as Patron and Vice President, Ather Sultan Chawla as Coordinator.

Other board members included Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Abdul Qadir Memon, Sheikh Imran Ul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, Ismail Suttar, Sultan Chawla, Mian Anjum Nisar, and Akram Wali Muhammad.