FPSC Amendment Bill 2020 to bring more transparency in competitive exams: Senator Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The Senate body reviewed in detail the Federal Public Service Commission Amendment Bill 2020 which was introduced by Senator Faisal Javed.

Senator Faisal Javed said the bill will bring more transparency in the matter of competitive examinations. The culture of recommendation and bribery will end from this bill adding that people were vibrant on digital media and they will have the opportunity to check the results online.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) secretary informed the committee that the competitive examination papers would be Subjective and Objective, 20 percent Subjective and Objective will be 80 percent.

He said subjective checking can be done through digital system but not objective. There are many things to look for in a subconscious.

Committee Chairman Senator Talha Mahmood said it is better that FPSC should review this bill in detail and inform the committee in the next meeting.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said the question raised in the Senate session was that around 70,000 vacancies were being removed in government institutions.

If these vacancies were not needed than why they had been vacant for over a year? he questioned.

The special secretary informed the committee that the Cabinet Implementation Committee has received a proposal in this regard. Consultations are being held on the basis of that proposal and the opinion of the Ministry of Law is also being sought.

The committee chairman said it would be better for the Establishment Division to inform the committee in the next meeting of its readiness regarding this matter.

The question raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed in the Senate session on January 26, 2021 regarding the number of operational mobile phone towers on the highways of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was reviewed in detail in the committee meeting.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said there is a huge issue of mobile signal in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee meeting was attended by senators Sami Ezdi, Rubina Khalid, Mushtaq Ahmed, Faisal Javed and Anwar Lal Din besides Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Cabinet Division secretary, Establishment Division special secretary, Cabinet Division additional secretary, Establishment Division additional secretary and other senior officials.